Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 33,753 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after acquiring an additional 818,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,187.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 196,654 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $82.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

