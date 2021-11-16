Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.31. The company had a trading volume of 344,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,166,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $288.07 and a 52-week high of $400.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.