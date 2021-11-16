Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.73. The company had a trading volume of 475,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,930,039. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

