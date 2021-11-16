$415.40 Million in Sales Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report $415.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $413.00 million to $419.90 million. Koppers reported sales of $393.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Koppers stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.88. 783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,121. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. Koppers has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $722.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,894,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 781,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after buying an additional 218,545 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 1,556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 171,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 109,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Koppers during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,318,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

