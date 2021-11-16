Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to post $150.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $138.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $581.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $584.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $636.10 million, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $646.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.97. 1,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,391. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,334,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,264,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

