Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $6.28 million and approximately $52,192.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00388614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

