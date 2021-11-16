Benchmark Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $25,015.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.42 or 0.00002356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $25,015.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00219075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010479 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,354,909 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,430 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.