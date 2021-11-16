SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Reaches $0.0274 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $3,458.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $201.16 or 0.00332747 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009265 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011434 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006176 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,315,784 coins and its circulating supply is 121,325,303 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

