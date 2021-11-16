Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Down 81.9% in October

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 81.9% from the October 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Recharge Acquisition by 681.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in Recharge Acquisition by 1.6% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 104,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 22.7% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 1.7% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 840,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

RCHG remained flat at $$9.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,466. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87. Recharge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

