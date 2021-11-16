Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Shares of SMMT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.95. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

