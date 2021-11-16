Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.00 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €7.05 ($8.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.15 ($8.41).

ETR LHA traded up €0.08 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting €6.63 ($7.80). The stock had a trading volume of 9,261,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 52-week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

