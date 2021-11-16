Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Short Interest Update

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the October 14th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of LGAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. 12,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,500. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,908,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 508,867 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,701,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 793,278 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,736,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,313,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,226,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

