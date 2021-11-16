Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Down 73.4% in October

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the October 14th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,464. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.
About Invesco Global Water ETF
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
