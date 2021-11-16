Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Down 73.4% in October

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the October 14th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,464. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 557,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 124.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

