V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in V.F. by 6.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $826,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in V.F. by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 597,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in V.F. by 9.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,398. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

