New Capital Management LP Makes New $494,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $251.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.