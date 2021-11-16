Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.4% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $29,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,282,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.18.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.29 and its 200-day moving average is $234.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

