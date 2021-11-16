Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $79,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,580 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after purchasing an additional 411,001 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. 88,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,598,923. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 224.60%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

