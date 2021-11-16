Somerset Trust Co Lowers Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,262,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,525,144,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after purchasing an additional 667,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,487,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,306,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.16. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $127.06 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.