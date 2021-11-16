Somerset Trust Co Has $723,000 Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Somerset Trust Co lessened its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,383,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after buying an additional 510,073 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after buying an additional 471,042 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 550,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,140,000 after buying an additional 364,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $80.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

