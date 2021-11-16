Sowa Financial Group Inc. Has $3.78 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.13. 13,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $115.12 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

