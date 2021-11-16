Somerset Trust Co Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Somerset Trust Co decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

DGX traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,019. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.34 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

