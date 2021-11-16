Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 21.60%.

Shares of PDEX stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. 1,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,481. The firm has a market cap of $78.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.07. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91.

In other Pro-Dex news, Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp purchased 3,468 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $84,653.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pro-Dex stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Pro-Dex worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

