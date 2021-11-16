Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives $79.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,163. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of $518.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.