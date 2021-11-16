ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABVC BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 1,074.89% and a negative net margin of 2,076.70%.

ABVC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.56. 3,787,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,986. ABVC BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABVC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ABVC BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ABVC BioPharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of new drugs and medical devices. The company also integrates research achievements from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and MD Anderson Cancer Center. It conducts clinical trials of translational medicine for Proof of Concept and out-licenses it to international pharmaceutical companies.

