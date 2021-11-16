Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $16.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Danimer Scientific shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 59,184 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DNMR. Cowen initiated coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 347.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 91,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,673,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific during the first quarter worth about $4,150,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

