Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 84.52% and a negative return on equity of 62.79%.

Shares of Polar Power stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 2,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,537. The stock has a market cap of $78.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $30.82.

Get Polar Power alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) by 11,071.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Polar Power were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.