JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,228,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,932 shares during the period. JELD-WEN makes up 17.8% of IMS Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $30,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.50.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,914,040 shares of company stock valued at $425,008,874 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.