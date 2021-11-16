Kopion Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,707 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide accounts for approximately 5.6% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of ACI Worldwide worth $6,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 746.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 303.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after buying an additional 313,293 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.97 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

