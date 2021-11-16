O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,014,000 after buying an additional 546,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after buying an additional 488,716 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after buying an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,654,000 after buying an additional 291,090 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65.

