TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions for global and disruptive brands. The company provides integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions which include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. TELUS International is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TIXT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of TIXT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. 782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.64. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $39.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

