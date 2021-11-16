Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Hits New 52-Week High at $86.34

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $86.34 and last traded at $86.24, with a volume of 2026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.47.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hub Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

