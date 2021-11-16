HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.
Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $144.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.
