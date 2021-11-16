HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,209. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $144.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

