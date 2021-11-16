Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.