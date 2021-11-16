Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,013 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. 956,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,244,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

