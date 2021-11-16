Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $18,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,055 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10,965.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,218,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881,715 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,934,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,434,000 after purchasing an additional 469,441 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,025 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,889. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.