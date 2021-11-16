Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 2.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $306.36. 24,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,114,544. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.93 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.12.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 794,864 shares of company stock worth $220,209,106. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.