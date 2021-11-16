Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) dropped 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.86. Approximately 16,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 917,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

PERI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

The stock has a market cap of $972.34 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Perion Network by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

