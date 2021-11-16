Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the October 14th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

A number of analysts recently commented on KOJAF shares. Danske downgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOJAF remained flat at $$24.62 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64. Kojamo Oyj has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

