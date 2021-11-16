MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Down 76.8% in October

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the October 14th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 266.0 days.

MKGAF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.85. 362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.48. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $149.00 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.75.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

