IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.16

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.16 and last traded at $132.08, with a volume of 75824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.52.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.02.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after acquiring an additional 190,020 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 19.2% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,062,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,707,000 after buying an additional 171,043 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after buying an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in IHS Markit by 7.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 46,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in IHS Markit by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

