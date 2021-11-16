Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) shares rose 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 12,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 328,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

BNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of -1.79.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 134.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter worth $772,000. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.