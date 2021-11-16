VeraBank N.A. Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,683.79.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $21.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,383.78. 6,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,702. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 262.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,435.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,310.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

