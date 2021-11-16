CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 4,645 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after acquiring an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2,494.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.26.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 228,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,817,391. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

