Dover (NYSE:DOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.70

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.70 and last traded at $176.70, with a volume of 4557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.50.

DOV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dover by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

