Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 1.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.48.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,865. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $108.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

