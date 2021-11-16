Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 33,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,942. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03.

