Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,393 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.38. 7,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,770. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $71.86.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

