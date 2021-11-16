Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ REAX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,667. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Real Brokerage stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) by 657.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.87% of Real Brokerage worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Real Brokerage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

