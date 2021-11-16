Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Issues Earnings Results

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

CWCO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. 140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,293. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consolidated Water stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.45% of Consolidated Water worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

