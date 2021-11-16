Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Issues Earnings Results

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.
CWCO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. 140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,293. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $15.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
