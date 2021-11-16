Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ICVX stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,165. Icosavax has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $1,062,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 30.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Icosavax in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

